Princeton Soccer Preview

After three weeks of pre-season tournaments and non-district matchups, the Princeton boys and girls soccer team have finally reached the moment that matters, competing in the first two games of district competition over the week. Here are the games for Princeton soccer this week:

Friday, Jan. 22: Soccer opens district against McKinney North, with Boys hosting the Bulldogs

Both soccer teams start their district slate on Friday, facing off against rival McKinney North. The Lady Panthers will travel to McKinney North for their matchup, while the boys soccer team will host. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m.

This year, the Lady Bulldogs have managed to start off strong, going 4-3-1 through its first eight contests, including wins over Wylie High and Lake Dallas. Returning seniors for McKinney North include defender Natasha Soto, Alexa Bezpalko, Sofia Federico and Emma Poland.

On the other side, the Bulldogs have managed to start off strong, going 3-1-1 through their first give contests, including wins over Plano West and McKinney High. Returning seniors for McKinney North include senior defender Luke Malone, defender Chandler Hartnett, Adolfo Rojas and Hayes Malone.

Tuesday, Jan. 26: Girls soccer hosts Lady Yellow Jackets, boys soccer travels to denison.

To open their 2021 campaign, the Yellow Jackets have started with a 4-4 overall record, including sweeping its competition during its host tournament. Denison features a lot of depth on its 2021 team, including sophomore Anthony Cruz, senior Josue Pavon, freshman Matthew Rangel and sophomore Kanyon Ives.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have started their season with a 3-5 overall record, including victories against Garland and Burkburnett. Denison features a lot of depth on it’s 2021 team, including junior goalkeeper Paige McMillan, freshman midfielder Cassidy Graham, senior defender Abby Montes, senior midfielder Karsen Ives and senior forward Madeleine Marr.

For more information on Princeton soccer, follow our twitter, @princetonherald!

By Jackson King * [email protected]