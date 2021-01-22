Lady Panthers earn two big wins

Heading into the second round of district competition, the Princeton girls basketball team had an opportunity to improve its district competition.

As of Jan. 12, the Lady Panthers had been fantastic through their first 18 games, sporting a 16-2 record in Carla Denning’s second year as head coach. Holding a 5-2 district record, Princeton was in third place in the district standings, right behind Wylie East at 7-0 and McKinney North at 6-1. With a few breaks in the second round of district, the girls basketball team had the ability to earn a district title.

Princeton opened their week Tuesday, Jan. 12, hosting its biggest game to date against their most intense rival in McKinney North. After losing their first matchup against the Lady Bulldogs on the road 46-37, the Lady Panthers needed to regroup in order to spoil McKinney North’s game. After struggling for parts of the first half, the Lady Panthers were unable to complete the comeback in a hard fought game, losing to McKinney North 47-40.

By Jackson King • [email protected]