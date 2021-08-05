PISD to offer free lunch

Every Princeton ISD stu­dent will have access to free, nutritious meals every school day throughout the 2021-22 school year.

A student’s household in­come would typically need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. This year, how­ever, the United States Depart­ment of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost.

For the full story, see the August 5 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]