PISD to offer free lunch

Every Princeton ISD student will have access to free, nutritious meals every school day throughout the 2021-22 school year.
A student’s household income would typically need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. This year, however, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]