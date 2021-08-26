Panthers football closes preseason

The wait is almost over. Princeton has finally reached the start of the regular season.

After rejoining the Panthers as their head coach in December, Ervin Chandler has the season opener on the horizon.

Princeton closed the preseason last Thursday, traveling to Sherman to scrimmage the Bearcats. In his first action against another opponent, Chandler said he was happy to see his team perform well.

“It was good,” Chandler said. “It’s nice when you’ve been working a lot on your defensive and offensive schemes, like we have, to see how that looks against someone else. Sherman is a very talented team with a lot of good players, so to see how we match up against that is rewarding.”

During the scrimmage, the Panthers did well against the Bearcats, outscoring their opponent in the controlled plays portion before scoring two touchdowns during the live half, though one score was called back. Chandler said he was proud of how his team responded.

FoFor

By Jackson King * [email protected]