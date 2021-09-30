Three keys to victory: Princeton football versus Lake Dallas

This week, Princeton travels to Lake Dallas (1-2, 3-2). Here are three keys to a Panthers victory over the Falcons:

Contain Brendan Sorsby

The biggest weapon the Falcons have on offense is Sorsby, a senior dual-threat quarterback who leads the team in both passing and rushing yards. On the ground, Sorsby has 438 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 47 carries, including a 152-yard performance against Lebanon Trail.

Sorsby’s best trait is as a passer. This season, he’s completed 37 of his 70 passes for 727 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception. His best receivers include Keonde Henry and Niki Gray, who each have over 200 receiving yards on the season. For Princeton to have success on defense, they will need to contain Sorsby.

By Jackson King * [email protected]