Panthers beat Falcons in field goal battle

by | Oct 4, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Corinth – Princeton earned its first district win this season with a 14-12 road victory over the Lake Dallas Falcons.

Both teams relied heavily on the ground game as Princeton (1-3, 3-3) rushed for 247 yards and Lake Dallas rushed for 161 yards.  Junior Ombati ran for 192 yards on 33 carries for the Panthers while Drew McKinney ran for 131 yards on 22 carries.

The heroes of the game for both squads though were the kickers.  Lake Dallas kicker, Preston “The Leg” Gregg made field goals from 31 yards and 42 yards, while Princeton’s kicker Kevin “Clutch” Granados nailed a 42-yard field goal to go with a 44-yard field goal.

Princeton scored its lone touchdown on a 15-yard run by Ombati. Isaiah Sadler’s run for the two-point conversion proved to be the difference in the game.

Lake Dallas’ only touchdown was a 19-yard catch by Javaan Evans from Cade Bortnem.

For the complete story see this Thursday’s edition of The Princeton Herald. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Liam Baker, Special Contributor • [email protected]

