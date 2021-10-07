Three keys to victory: Princeton vs. Frisco

The Panthers will host Frisco (3-0, 5-0) Friday in week seven after their first district win over Lake Dallas.

Here are three keys to a Panthers victory over the Racoons:

Run through Junior Ombati

On offense, the Panthers thrived by relying on their most consistent players this season: senior tailback Ombati. In the 14-12 Lake Dallas win, he rushed for 177 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Exploiting the Falcons run defense allowed Princeton opportunities to score.

Against a good Frisco defense, the Panthers won’t be able to rely heavily on their passing attack. Ombati’s ability to find running space has been the offense’s best asset and they need to use it early and often if they want to win.

