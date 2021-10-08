15-year old missing in Princeton

A Princeton boy is missing after leaving his home in the early morning hours of Oct. 7.

Shamier Tate, 15, was last seen wearing a black Zoo York sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants and white Nike shoes carrying a black Nike backpack with mustard yellow straps.

Shamier is 5’11 and 165 pounds with a slender build. The family said in a Facebook post that he left their home willingly and is considered a runaway.

If anyone has seen someone matching this description, please the Tate family at (469) 352-5228.

From Staff Reports