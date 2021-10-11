Panthers lose to Frisco

Princeton outscored Frisco 21-17 in the second half on Friday, but Frisco outscored Princeton 42-0 in the first half. With the 59-21 Raccoon victory Frisco is undefeated in district action.

Princeton’s touchdowns were scored by Gavin Champ, Junior Ombati, and Isaiah Sadler. Ombati led all Panthers with 125 rushing yards along with 45 receiving yards.

Frisco’s high powered rushing offense was too much for Princeton. The Raccoons finished the night with 489 yards on the ground while scoring 6 rushing touchdowns.

Frisco was led in yardage by Bradford Martin who had 104 yards rushing. 5 other Raccoons rushed for more than 50 yards each. Dylan Hardin scored 3 touchdowns, all in the first half.

By Liam Baker, Special Contributor • [email protected]