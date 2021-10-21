Subscribe

Panthers three keys to victory over Liberty

by | Oct 21, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Through the first eight weeks, the Panthers are still playoff eligible after defeating Lebanon Trail 42-35. Princeton (2-4,4-4) hosts Frisco Liberty (4-1, 6-1) on Friday in their final home game.

Here are three keys to a Panthers victory over the Red Hawks:

  • Operating a balanced offense

The Panthers have found success in both elements of their offensive scheme. Senior tailback Junior Ombati been key to the Princeton ground game, rushing for over 100 yards in each game. Against Lebanon Trail, Isaiah Sadler was an efficient passer, completing 15 of his 27 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and no interception.

Princeton’s best chance for success against Liberty is a balanced attack. Utilizing both Ombati and the passing attack will help stretch the Redhawks defense. Allowing Ombati to run will also run the clock and keep Liberty’s offense off the field, which may be the most effective defensive strategy.

For the full story, see the Oct. 21 issue or subscribe online.

Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Jackson King• [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

PISD candidates express views in forum

PISD candidates express views in forum

Oct 21, 2021 |

Princeton ISD candidates participated in a virtual forum last week organized by the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce and moderated by the Collin County League of Women Voters. Most of the candidates were present at the virtual forum, held Oct. 14 and...

read more
Early voting continues

Early voting continues

Oct 20, 2021 |

There’s still time to avoid lines and casts ballots in the Nov. 2 city, school district and Texas Constitutional elections. Early voting began Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29 and residents can vote at Princeton Public Works Building and Collin College Farmersville...

read more
Panthers defeat Lebanon Trail

Panthers defeat Lebanon Trail

Oct 15, 2021 | ,

Frisco - Princeton earned its second district win of the season in a hard fought battle against the Lebanon Trail Blazers 42-35. The Panthers took a 13-0 first quarter lead early.  Elijah Penny scored two long touchdown on catches of 81 and 70 yards from Isaiah...

read more
Council to wait on charter commission

Council to wait on charter commission

Oct 14, 2021 |

Princeton city council began the eminent domain process, accepted a grant and authorized a water rate study at its Oct. 12 regular meeting. During the meeting, council accepted a grant from Collin County for the 2018 Parks and Open Space Project for $354,000 for the...

read more
Candidates highlight views in forum

Candidates highlight views in forum

Oct 14, 2021 |

Princeton City Council and mayoral candidates participated in a virtual forum last week organized by the Princeton- Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce and moderated by the Collin County League of Women Voters. The majority of the candidates were present at the virtual...

read more
Challenges ahead for planning manager

Challenges ahead for planning manager

Oct 14, 2021 |

Growing cities need people in key positions to ensure growth is executed as efficiently as possible and Princeton is no different – cue Craig Fisher, planning manager for Princeton. Fisher, who began the job last month, said he became interested in city planning as an...

read more
Residents appointed to home rule commission

Residents appointed to home rule commission

Oct 14, 2021 |

The city of Princeton will, for the fifth time, attempt to establish a home rule charter. A home rule charter has appeared on the Princeton ballot four times: first in 2007, then twice in 2008 and once again in 2014. Each time, the voters of Princeton have turned the...

read more
Panthers lose to Frisco

Panthers lose to Frisco

Oct 11, 2021 | ,

Princeton outscored Frisco 21-17 in the second half on Friday,  but Frisco outscored Princeton 42-0 in the first half.  With the 59-21 Raccoon victory Frisco is undefeated in district action. Princeton’s touchdowns were scored by Gavin Champ, Junior Ombati, and Isaiah...

read more
15-year old missing in Princeton

15-year old missing in Princeton

Oct 8, 2021 | ,

A Princeton boy is missing after leaving his home in the early morning hours of Oct. 7. Shamier Tate, 15, was last seen wearing a black Zoo York sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants and white Nike shoes carrying a black Nike backpack with mustard yellow straps. Shamier is...

read more