Panthers three keys to victory over Liberty

Through the first eight weeks, the Panthers are still playoff eligible after defeating Lebanon Trail 42-35. Princeton (2-4,4-4) hosts Frisco Liberty (4-1, 6-1) on Friday in their final home game.

Here are three keys to a Panthers victory over the Red Hawks:

Operating a balanced offense

The Panthers have found success in both elements of their offensive scheme. Senior tailback Junior Ombati been key to the Princeton ground game, rushing for over 100 yards in each game. Against Lebanon Trail, Isaiah Sadler was an efficient passer, completing 15 of his 27 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and no interception.

Princeton’s best chance for success against Liberty is a balanced attack. Utilizing both Ombati and the passing attack will help stretch the Redhawks defense. Allowing Ombati to run will also run the clock and keep Liberty’s offense off the field, which may be the most effective defensive strategy.

By Jackson King• [email protected]