Panthers lose to Liberty

Princeton – The Liberty Redhawks (7-1, 5-1) turned a 6-point halftime lead into a 23 point victory as they defeated Princeton (4-5, 2-5) 53-28.

Keldric Luster was the game’s top threat, accounting for 570 of Liberty’s 675 total yards. Luster rushed for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns, caught a pass for 30 yards, and threw for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Princeton played a solid first half, led by Junior Ombati scoring three rushing touchdowns. Ombati finished with 163 yard rushing and 67 yards receiving.

Liberty made good strides towards locking up the third seed in the district. The loss by the Panthers eliminates them from playoff contention.

By Liam Baker, Special Contributor • [email protected]