Leverton qualifies for state cross-country meet

Aubrey Leverton advanced to state after running in the regional cross country meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Leverton finished 17th out of 169 competitors in the girls 5K race (19:45.41). She qualified as one of the top-10 runners not to advance with her team. The state meet is scheduled to be held Friday, Nov. 5, at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Coach Bradley Patterson said he was proud of her accomplishment.

“It was an awesome experience,” he said. “She ran tough and held people off at the finish to advance to the state. It was one heck of a performance.”

By Jackson King• [email protected]