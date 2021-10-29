Lady Panthers basketball ready to roll

Carla Denning enters her third year as PHS girls basketball coach ready to face increased expectations.

Princeton marked their first week of practices in preparation for their season opener Friday, Nov. 5 against Justin Northwest. Senior Kaitlyn McKenna said she’s happy to get back to work.

“I’m really excited,” McKenna said. “I think we’re really good this year, and I think I’ve grown a lot throughout my seasons. I’m ready and excited to finish out what we’ve started.”

Last year, the Lady Panthers had their most successful season since moving to 5A. After winning five district games over the previous two years, they won 21 games in 2020-21, finishing 10-4 in district play. Princeton finished third in the district standings, earning their first playoff appearance since 2017. They lost their bi-district playoff game to Frisco Memorial 42-38.

By Jackson King• [email protected]