Panthers lose to Denison in season finale

Denison – Princeton ended the season, losing 43-0 against Denison.

The Yellowjackets dominated the game from start to finish. Denison had 2 running backs rush for over 100 yards each. Player of the game was Denison’s Jadarian Price who had 161 yards rushing, 42 yards receiving, and 3 touchdowns.

The Panthers finished with 36 yard rushing, 135 yards passing, and 100 yards lost in penalties. Team leaders were Elijah Penney with 35 yards receiving, Juan Rodriguez with 29 yards receiving, Cesar Garcia with 27 yards receiving, and Gavin Champ with 23 yards receiving.

By Liam Baker, Special Contributor * [email protected]