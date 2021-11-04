Subscribe

Three keys to victory: Princeton versus Denison

After a bye week the Panthers close the season at Denison Thursday, Nov. 4. 

Entering this matchup, the Yellow Jackets (4-3, 6-3) are locked into the fourth spot in the district, holding a one-game lead over Rock Hill for the final playoff spot. Princeton was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs after their loss to Liberty.

Here are three keys to a Panthers victory over Denison:

Highlight the senior stars

This season, the Panthers offense has relied on an experienced senior class.

Junior Ombati is their leading rusher with 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns on 179 carries. Quarterback Isaiah Sadler has completed 129 of his 232 passes for 1,675 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His best weapons include Ombati, who has 292 yards on 26 carries; Gavin Champ, who has 600 yards and six touchdowns on 51 catches; and Elijah Penny, who has 433 yards and six touchdowns on 20 receptions.

With this being their last game as Panthers, the offense can focus on giving these seniors a chance to thrive. Ombati’s rushing ability complements the Panthers’ passing attack.

By Jackson King• [email protected]

