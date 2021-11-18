Ombati reaped awards of senior season

After leading the way for the Princeton football team, running back Junior Ombati’s high school football career came to an end.

Playing the season as the featured tailback, the senior said he enjoyed the opportunity’s in the backfield.

“This season has been really fun,” Ombati said. “It’s definitely been my favorite because of [coach PHS head coach Ervin] Chandler. We did a lot of stuff under him that we never did before. I also enjoyed the fact that I got into all 10 games. I only got into four last year, so I enjoyed being there all season for my team.”

Ombati served as the bell cow for Princeton’s zone-run offense this year. He led the Panthers in rushing for eight of their 10 games this season, finishing with 1,184 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 163 carries.

For the complete story, see the Nov. 18 edition of The Princeton Herald. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Jackson King• [email protected]