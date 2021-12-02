School districts, businesses face supply chain issues

By Connor Pittman

Patience isn’t the only thing in short supply these days, as COVID-19 continues to impact the supply chain of schools and businesses of all sizes.

Princeton ISD communicated to parents that it was experiencing issues with its food supply for its school nutrition program due to the effects caused by COVID-19. Parents were asked to be patient with the district as it works to resolve the issues and continue to provide meals for students.

Kelly Alvis, director of child nutrition, said that parents have been mostly understanding of the problems that have arisen. She said that her staff has been under pressure as supply trucks don’t arrive, or employees don’t show up for work.

The result of these shortages has been a reduced menu available in schools for the time being, said Alvis. She added that some staff are also having to scramble to cover shifts due to staffing shortages.

