Subscribe

Leading by example

by | Dec 7, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Senior Isaiah Sadler is nearing the end of a four-year letterman career at Princeton High School.

Sadler is the son of former Panther athlete and current PHS principal Clint Sadler. He joined the varsity basketball team during his freshman season. As a junior, he was named starting quarterback and captain of the Panthers football team.

“It feels surreal,” he said. “When you start the year, you’re always thinking as a senior that you have more time. But now that we’re getting into December, it’s starting to hit home. I just played my last football game and that was an emotional time. I’m already getting into basketball season and I’m just trying to take advantage of it and have fun while I’m out there.”

Sadler started at quarterback for Princeton in all 10 games of his senior season, leading them to a 4-6 record. After several games in 2020 due to the pandemic, he said he appreciated the full season with his senior teammates.

“I’m just blessed that we got the opportunity to play all the games that we did, even if they didn’t go our way,” he said. “The seniors last year didn’t get to have their full season because of COVID. So just to be able to have all the games that I did and then finish them out with the other seniors around me was special.”
“We have that family bond that you spend tons of time with just in the summer and for years to be able to have all the games that we did,” he said. “It was really a good experience for us.”

For the complete story, see the Dec. 2 edition of The Princeton Herald. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Pantries see increase in usage

Pantries see increase in usage

Dec 2, 2021 |

By Connor [email protected] For some, Christmas is the season for giving, but others are not so fortunate. Several food pantries in the area have reported increased usage over the past several weeks. Ronni Fetzer of Amazing Grace Food Pantry said Nov....

read more
2022 political primary season opens

2022 political primary season opens

Nov 25, 2021 |

Filings opened last week for candidates seeking nominations in the March 1, 2022 political primaries and remain open for two more weeks. The first day to file was Nov. 13 and the final day is Dec. 13. Candidates for county-level offices sign up with county political...

read more
City, chamber welcome Christmas with parade, tree lighting

City, chamber welcome Christmas with parade, tree lighting

Nov 25, 2021 |

Last year, the Grinch stole Christmas, but Mickey Mouse and Santa are teaming up to bring back Christmas cheer. Princeton’s annual tree lighting and Christmas parade takes place Dec. 4 with the celebrations running from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. The parade’s theme this year is...

read more
City honors veterans

City honors veterans

Nov 18, 2021 |

City officials, elected leaders, and community members came together last week to honor local veterans. The city of Princeton held its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park. The armistice ending World War I was signed between the...

read more
EDC considers hiring grant writer

EDC considers hiring grant writer

Nov 18, 2021 |

The Princeton Economic Development Corporation discussed the possibility of hiring a grant writer during their regular meeting held Monday, Nov. 1. City Manager Derek Borg said several economic development grants are available with COVID-19 numbers trending downward....

read more
Cheesecake brings family together

Cheesecake brings family together

Nov 18, 2021 |

Princeton resident Kurtis Herpeche has turned his love of cooking into a sweet side business. Herpeche, along with his wife, Brandy Allen, owns The Indigo Rose, a dessert business with an emphasis on cheesecake. His grandmother was a baker, and Herpeche said cooking...

read more
Ombati reaped awards of senior season

Ombati reaped awards of senior season

Nov 18, 2021 | ,

After leading the way for the Princeton football team, running back Junior Ombati’s high school football career came to an end. Playing the season as the featured tailback, the senior said he enjoyed the opportunity’s in the backfield. “This season has been really...

read more