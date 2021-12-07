Leading by example

Senior Isaiah Sadler is nearing the end of a four-year letterman career at Princeton High School.

Sadler is the son of former Panther athlete and current PHS principal Clint Sadler. He joined the varsity basketball team during his freshman season. As a junior, he was named starting quarterback and captain of the Panthers football team.

“It feels surreal,” he said. “When you start the year, you’re always thinking as a senior that you have more time. But now that we’re getting into December, it’s starting to hit home. I just played my last football game and that was an emotional time. I’m already getting into basketball season and I’m just trying to take advantage of it and have fun while I’m out there.”

Sadler started at quarterback for Princeton in all 10 games of his senior season, leading them to a 4-6 record. After several games in 2020 due to the pandemic, he said he appreciated the full season with his senior teammates.

“I’m just blessed that we got the opportunity to play all the games that we did, even if they didn’t go our way,” he said. “The seniors last year didn’t get to have their full season because of COVID. So just to be able to have all the games that I did and then finish them out with the other seniors around me was special.”

“We have that family bond that you spend tons of time with just in the summer and for years to be able to have all the games that we did,” he said. “It was really a good experience for us.”

By Jackson King * [email protected]