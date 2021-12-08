Princeton basketball dominates Jefferson

The Panthers had their best defensive performance of the season in an 83-12 victory over Jefferson Tuesday night.

Princeton (5-4) forced Jefferson into a poor shooting performance, holding them to three points in each quarter. While defense controlled the game, Princeton’s offense took advantage, leading 42-6 at halftime and 64-9 at the end of the third quarter.

The Panthers will compete in a Greenville tournament this weekend.

By Jackson King * [email protected]