Lady Panthers lose to Krum

The Lady Panthers lost their final pre-district game in overtime Friday night.

They built a 27-23 lead at halftime after finding success with their transition defense. Krum bounced back in the third quarter, outscoring Princeton 12-4 to build a four-point advantage.

Both teams struggled on offense at the start of the fourth quarter, failing to score for five minutes. Princeton re-took the lead with 2:14 left in the game off of a make by Terrayah McCoy. With six seconds left in regulation, Krum tied the game at 39-39 before missing a chance to go-ahead, sending the game to overtime.

The Lady Panthers struggled from the line in overtime, missing three free throw attempts. After trailing with 16 seconds left, Krum made three consecutive free throws to retake the lead. Off of the ensuing miss, Princeton was unable to make a full-court shot, losing 46-45.

Princeton will open district play against McKinney North Tuesday, Dec. 14.

