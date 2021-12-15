Lady Panthers lose to McKinney North

In their district opener, the Lady Panthers can’t overcome a slow start as they lose 61-47 to McKinney North Tuesday night.

Princeton struggled to score in the first quarter, being held to nine points. Meanwhile, McKinney North led by 10 points at the end of the quarter. The Lady Panthers responded, scoring 16 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to six at the break.

McKinney North extended their lead to 13 at the start of the fourth quarter and were able to stay ahead of Princeton in the fourth quarter to win.

Raylee Cave scored a team-high 12 points and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Makenna Walker and Mariah Hart each scored 11 points.

Princeton will travel to Denison on Friday.

