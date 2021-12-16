Lady Panthers ready for playoff push

The Princeton girls soccer team enters the 2022 campaign with renewed confidence despite their recent struggles.

They will begin play Jan. 3 at Farmersville in the Battle of 380. Pre-district tournaments on this year’s schedule include the Princeton Cup Jan. 13-15 and an appearance in the Governor’s Cup in Georgetown the following weekend.

Coach Justin O’Neal said he’s excited to start the season and begin the goal of making the playoffs.

“The girls are chomping at the bit to get into these scrimmages and start tournament play,” he said. “They’ve been working really hard and have bought into our motto this year: Whatever it Takes. We’ve hit the weight room harder than ever and the girls are bonding as a strong unit. It’s been a very good offseason for us and I can’t wait to see what’s upcoming.”

For the complete story, see the Dec. 16 issue of The Princeton Herald. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.