Lady Panthers defeat Lovejoy

In their final game before the holiday break, the Lady Panthers defeated Lovejoy 51-38 to earn their second straight district win.

They got off to a slow start early on, trailing 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. Princeton tied it up at halftime 21-21 after outscoring Lovejoy 13-11 in the second quarter.

The Lady Panthers built a six point lead at the end of the third quarter after scoring 16 points. They extended their lead in the fourth en route to a 13-point win. Princeton is now 2-1 in district play heading into the holiday break.

Kaitlyn McKenna scored a team-high 15 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Mariah Hart scored 10, while Raylee Cave scored nine.

Their next district game will be against The Colony Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.