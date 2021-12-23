Panthers fall to Lovejoy

The Princeton boys basketball team lost their district opener to Lovejoy 69-54.

They kept it close early on, leading by two points at the end of the first quarter. Lovejoy outscored Princeton 19-12 in the second quarter and led 31-26 at halftime.

The Leopards extended their lead in the second half. They outscored Princeton 26-11 in the third quarter, while the Panthers cut the deficit in the fourth quarter.

Devin Brumfield scored a team-high 15 points, making five of six free throw attempts. Isaiah Sadler scored 14 points, while T.J. Polley scored 11. The Panthers made six of eight attempts from the line.

Their next district game is against The Colony Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.