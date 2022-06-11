District officials talk security updates

After another school shooting, local school districts find themselves discussing their current security plans and planning potential upgrades to campus security.

Princeton ISD Director of Security Brent Collins is in charge of overseeing campus security and working with the district’s security marshals and school response officers (SROs) to ensure student safety.

Collins said he works with the district’s Director of Operations, Philip Anthony, to oversee daily operations on all of the district’s campuses. He also said he visits all the schools and walks through them to make sure security protocols outlined by the district are being followed, adding the marshals and SROs will accompany him.

While walking through schools, Collins said he looks for propped open doors or other openings that could lead to an emergency situation.

“A lot of the things are really simple; it’s making sure that if doors don’t work, we write them up,” Collins said. “I have a great working relationship with Tim McBride [PISD’s maintenance manager] and he’s there.”

Collins said he will wait at the scene of a malfunctioning door until it is properly repaired by McBride or a member of the maintenance staff.

Additionally, all of the district’s campuses regularly perform state required emergency drills to make sure students know how to respond in emergency situations, said Collins. During the drills, he or the marshals or SROs oversee the response and provide feedback to each campus, Collins added.

“If any of the security people see a way that we can maybe do something better or see something that didn’t go exactly like it was supposed to, they communicate that with us,” Collins said.

