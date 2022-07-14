Chamber hosting Back-to-School Bash

Princeton families needing school supplies for the upcoming year can visit the Back-to-School bash, which is coming up at the end of July.

Now in its third year being organized by the Princeton Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 30, at Smith Elementary School, located at 2101 Forest Meadow Drive.

Chamber President Christi Houston said attendance at the event is free.

“The Back-to-School Bash is so important because so many families are struggling right now,” Houston said. “It’s very costly to purchase everything the children need to start school, and this is one way we can help.”

Last year, the chamber distributed 1,500 backpacks to families, said Houston, and it plans to give out the same number again this year. Backpacks will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

Additionally, there will be free vision screenings and haircuts available for attendees. Families wanting to take advantage of these services will need to register for them at the front desk, Houston said, because they are also on a first come, first served basis as well.

The free haircuts will be given by students in the Princeton ISD Career and Technology Center cosmetology program along with SportClips and Great Clips.

