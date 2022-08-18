Princeton finish third in host tournament

It was a strong start for the Princeton volleyball team, who didn’t have to leave home in their opening week.

The Lady Panthers opened the season at home in dual matches against Newman Smith and Denton Ryan last Tuesday, Aug. 9 to start the regular season. It started on the right foot for Princeton, who defeated Newman Smith 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-14) to come back after losing the first set.

Princeton’s defense led the way in game one, as the team had 63 digs and did a great job of keeping the play alive throughout. Sophomores Abby Sadler and Madisyn Robertson led the way, with 15 and 11 digs, respectively.

It was a long opening night for the Lady Panthers, as their final match of the evening against Denton Ryan went the distance in a 3-2 loss (25-15, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 13-15). Rachel Sadler led the way for the Lady Panthers with a career-high 17 kills to lead the team, while Roberston and Alyssa Dixon each had 19 assists. Abby Sadler led the team defensively with 20 digs on the night.

Head coach Rachel Croley praised her team’s ability in the early games, especially Rachel Sadler as one of the team leaders.

“Rachel is our workhorse and does a lot for us,” Croley said. “She’s typically not coming off the court for us and plays all six rotations really well so she’s great.”

