Ready around the clock

A Princeton Fire Department engine stands ready outside the firehouse in Branch.

Princeton Fire Department crews and trucks were manning the Branch Fire Station 24 hours a day, pending its formal acquisition by the city and designation as Princeton Fire Station No. 4, Chief Tom Harvey said.

“There will be an open house scheduled in the near future for the community once the city of Princeton has full ownership of the property,” Harvey said.

The fire chief said the station was staffed with three full-time firefighters assigned to 24-hour operations.

All were medically trained and could provide advanced life support care, he said.

“The station is equipped with an engine, tender (water tanker) and a light vehicle which can respond to a myriad of call types including brush/wildland fires,” Harvey said.

The department serves roughly 65 square miles of both incorporated city and unincorporated county areas, plus more than 10 square miles of Lake Lavon responsibility.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]