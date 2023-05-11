Subscribe
PISD student arrested for alleged threat

May 11, 2023

The Princeton Police Department said it had arrested a student at Clark Middle School on a charge of making a terroristic threat “placing public in fear.”
A statement issued by Interim Police Chief James Waters and Jean Ann Collins, communications coordinator for the Princeton ISD, said PISD became aware of a threat posted on social media about 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
“District officials immediately contacted Princeton Police Department and an investigation was initiated,” the statement said.
The PISD said it was able to identify a Clark student as a possible suspect and police conducted an investigation including a search of the suspect’s home.
“Based on the evidence collected, an arrest warrant was obtained, and officers took the suspect into custody this evening and transported the student to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Facility,” the statement said.
The Princeton ISD and Princeton PD said they would continue to take every threat seriously and were committed to pursuing prosecution to the full extent of the law.
The district reiterated the seriousness of using social media to pose threats or perpetuate rumors containing a potential threat.
“As we work to decrease these incidents, we ask for cooperation from our PISD families in reminding students to consider the serious consequences and to refrain from making poor decisions,” the statement said.
Authorities encouraged parents and students to report anything they saw or heard so the district could take proper steps to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The investigation was initiated through a message on tip411, an immediate avenue to report concerns to authorities. To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Princeton Police Department, text the keyword PPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).
“We would like to commend the actions of this tipster, who took the right steps to bring this situation to a safe and swift end,” the statement said.
Anyone with knowledge about threats should immediately inform campus administration, a Princeton Police school resource officer or the police department at 972-736-3901.
An increased police presence would continue throughout Princeton ISD facilities for the remainder of the school year, officials said.

