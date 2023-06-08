Habitat house nearing completion

This home being built by Habitat for Humanity Collin County in Princeton for the Martinez family is anticipated to be complete later this summer. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

Volunteers have nearly completed building a house in Princeton for a family led by a single mother.

The home is the product of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County, part of a worldwide nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families acquire homes.

The latest house, at 310 Harrelson Drive in Princeton, is being built for Amanda Martinez and her two daughters.

The wall raising for the family’s new home was celebrated Jan. 14, 2023.

The family will receive a 1,180-square-foot house with the key transfer ceremony expected in late August or early September, weather permitting, said Joe Overley, marketing coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Collin County

“It will be landscaped soon,” said Bill Calk, one of the Habitat project managers working on the house on Saturday, June 3. “We’ll need to get someone in there to set the toilets, but everything else has been done.”

