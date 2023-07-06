Subscribe
Fundraising, fun fireworks at event

by | Jul 6, 2023 | Latest, News

VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 and Scout Troop 229 raised funds for campouts at the Princeton Spectacular Saturday, July 1. In back, from left, Abel, Frankie and Abraham, along with Sadie, front left, and Rebekah, front right, sold cookies to the public as they tried to stay cool. Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald

Cloud cover and the absence of triple-digit temperatures made this year’s annual event truly spectacular as residents gathered Saturday, July 1, at J.M. Caldwell Park for fun, food, fireworks and even a bit of shopping.

“Great weather, great people, everybody’s being nice,” said Princeton resident Majid Baxter.

In the vendor area, the city of Princeton was first in line as volunteers manned the booth welcoming attendees and giving out free water and souvenir Princeton tote bags complete with hand-sanitizer, stress balls and information about the city.

Considering recent events, the celebration implemented a clear bag policy prompting attendees to get their bags checked or return to their car if their bag did not meet the requirements.

Free water was also distributed at the other entrances, the Kids’ Zone, the cooling tent and the first aid tent.

“This event benefits by bringing everybody together,” said city of Princeton worker Hailey Harp. “Everybody is friendly, getting to know each other and people are getting to know the city.”

Food trucks offered a variety of drinks, sweets and food including barbecue, funnel cakes and ice cream.

Retail vendors sold candles, clothes, toys and much more. 

The park’s most popular attraction for many families was the Kids’ Zone, and for $5 kids could play in bounce houses, ride one of several amusement rides and try their rock-climbing skills on a large rock wall. Children aged 2 and under were admitted to the Zone for free.

“I think it’s remarkable with all the activities that Princeton puts in to make everybody feel like family,” said resident Hannah Greenhaw. 

The evening’s music performances started right on time, first with Big Joe Walker followed by Princeton native Shelby Ballenger and her band before headliner Casey Donahew took the stage. 

The night ended with the main event of the night — a spectacular display of fireworks. 

