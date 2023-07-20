Subscribe
PISD board gets preliminary look at budget

by | Jul 20, 2023 | Education, Latest, News

Princeton Independent School District trustees have authorized the sale of $137 million in construction bonds, called an election for two seats on the board and approved a new student handbook with a revised code of conduct.

Jona Boitmann, assistant superintendent of finance, provided a preliminary 2023-2024 budget overview that included total revenue of $92,325,134 based on the assumption that average daily attendance would increase by 880 students to 8,140 and a non-certified estimate of property tax value of $4.1 billion with a growth rate of 22.37%.

