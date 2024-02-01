City losing deputy city manager

Deputy City Manager Shawn Fort has resigned to take a job with the city of Sulphur Springs.

Fort has been with Princeton since 2013 and served under City Manager Derek Borg, who resigned in October.

Before coming to Texas, Fort was a building official and land development coordinator in Ruidoso, New Mexico, since 2007.

With multiple certifications in commercial and residential business inspections, Fort will serve as Sulphur Springs’ chief building official.

“We are looking forward to having somebody with his skills,” said Sulphur Springs Assistant City Manager Gordon Frazier.

