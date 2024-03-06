2024 primary voting results

Subscribe
Mar 6, 2024

State Reps. Jeff Leach and Candy Noble have survived Republican primary challenges fielded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
That’s according to complete, unofficial results from Collin County Elections for early voting plus Election Day balloting at 59 of 59 vote centers. Totals are not official until ballots are canvassed.
With 717,135 registered voters in the county, 137,458 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of just under 20%.
Early voting accounted for 56% of the ballots cast. Overall, the Republican primary drew 101,502 voters and the Democratic primary attracted 35,956 voters.
Leach and Noble both voted last year to impeach Paxton, who was later acquitted by the Senate. Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed both Leach and Noble.
In Texas House District 67, Leach had 65.10% or 11,246 votes. Daren Meis had 34.90% or 6,028 votes.
In Texas House District 89, Noble had 52.59% or 9,568 votes. Abraham George had 47.41% or 8,625 votes.
In the Republican primary for Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Keith Self had 72.10% of the ballots cast, for a total of 47,376 votes.
Suzanne Harp had 19.39% or 12,742 votes, Tre Pennie had 3.86% or 2,536 votes, John Porro had 2.99% or 1,963 votes and Jeremy D. Ivanovskis had 1.66% or 1,093 votes.
For State Board of Education, District 12, incumbent Pam Little had 35.52% or 28,690 votes, Jamie Kohlmann had 28.55% or 23,059 votes, Matt Rostami had 18.10% or 14,616 votes and Chad Green had 17.84% or 14,407 votes.
For Collin County Sheriff, incumbent Jim Skinner had 85.95% or 68,564 votes. Sherwood Holmes had 14.05% or 11,205 votes.
Precinct 3 Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale had 56.29% or 10,525 votes. Jim Garrison had 43.71% or 8,173 votes.
For Collin County Tax Assessor-Collector, Scott Grigg had 55.17% or 42,827 votes. Angela Powell had 24.61% or 19,101 votes and Cam McCall had 20.22% or 15,694 votes.
For Precinct 4 Constable, Steve Asher received 60.50% to 39.50% for Mike Rumfield.
Shelby Williams got 49.66% of the votes for County GOP chair, Ellen Loveless got 32.91% and Howard Powers got 17.43%.
In Collin County, former President Donald Trump had 69.75% and Nikki Haley had 24.748%. She later suspended her campaign for the GOP nomination.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz had 84.62% of Collin County votes in his primary race and will face the Democratic nominee, U.S. Rep. Collin Allred., who won 76.33% of Collin County votes in his primary.

