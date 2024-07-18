School board limits phone use

Middle school students in the Princeton ISD will soon have to lock up their cell phones during the school day.

The PISD Board of Trustees voted at their Monday, July 15, regular meeting to consider magnetically sealed security pouches made since 2014 by Yondr of San Francisco.

“Our current policy says that students are not allowed to use cell phones during instructional time,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said. “So, we are calling on teachers to monitor that.”

McIntyre said elementary students must put their phones in their backpacks and place their packs in their cubbies.

High school students retain possession of their phones and may use them outside of class time, he said.

The problem was in middle school, where principals said phones were often a distraction, McIntyre said.

“Most of them felt like this is probably a pretty smart move to look at trying to limit our middle schoolers access to their cell phones during the school day,” he said.

“Our kids have become so overly dependent on their phones that can completely derailed our whole day,” Mattei Principal Jerry Quinton said as trustees polled the district’s three middle school principals and two high school principals.

