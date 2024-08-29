Shopping center preliminary plat approved

Princeton is one step closer to getting a large retail and restaurant complex on 91 acres northwest of at U.S. 380 and Beauchamp Boulevard.

The Princeton City Council voted Monday, Aug. 26, to approve a preliminary plat for the Princeton Town Center anchored by Market Street and Lowe’s Home Improvement Center. Phase 1 construction is planned for mid-January 2025 with Phase 2 work to commence in May, said Craig Fisher, director of development services.

