TxDOT hearing on US 380 project



The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host in-person and virtual public hearings next week on a proposal to construct a new segment of US 380 extending from FM 1827 to County Road 560 through McKinney, Princeton and Farmersville.

TxDOT is seeking public input on the environmental assessment at a hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Princeton High School Cafeteria, 1000 E. Princeton Drive. There will be a live presentation at 6 p.m.

The virtual public hearing will launch at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at: https://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380Princeton.

The virtual meeting is not a live event. The same information will be available at both the in-person and virtual meetings.

The virtual public hearing and in-person option will be conducted in English. For those needing interpretation, translation, or accommodations due to a disability, requests must be made by 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Contact the TxDOT Public Information Office at (214) 320-4480 for assistance.

The proposed 12-mile project includes a new location, controlled-access freeway, one-way frontage roads and shared-use paths on both sides of US 380 from of CR 337 to CR 458. The proposed project also includes a reconstruction and widening of the existing US 380 roadway from FM 1827 to west of CR 337 and from east of CR 458, across Lavon Lake, to CR 560.

The proposed right of way (ROW) for the project ranges from 320 to 536 feet. The project is expected to require additional ROW and could result in the displacement of 17 businesses, 18 single-family residences, and one non-residential property. TxDOT offers relocation assistance for affected individuals and businesses.



