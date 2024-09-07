Missing woman found dead

A 30-year-old Princeton woman, reported missing after a fire at her home, has been found dead in Missouri, authorities said.

The Princeton Police Department issued a critical missing person report for Delisha Dene Evans after the police and fire departments responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of Winding Meadow Trail at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Family members told police Evans was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 4, and they believed her to be in imminent danger.

Investigators said Evans was accompanied by a 33-year-old St. Louis man, Ryan D. Phillips, in her red 2018 Range Rover. The car was tracked Friday afternoon to the St. Louis area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the car on Interstate 44, resulting in a chase that ended with the car on its side and an exchange of gunfire with Phillips, the agency said.

“We can confirm that a trooper did fire his weapon and a firearm was also recovered from the scene next to the suspect’s vehicle,” MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton told KMOV First Alert 4. “The male and female were pronounced dead on scene, and the cause of their deaths are currently undetermined. The incident is still an active investigation and is being conducted by the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Patrol.”

A release from Princeton Police Chief James Waters said Princeton police and Texas Rangers were also investigating the case.



