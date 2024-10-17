Fall PHS play ups scare factor

Carson Cleaver and Kate Bonilla play Tom and Judy in Troupe 177’s presentation of “Night of the Living Dead.” Courtesy Bryson Kahindo

The fall production by Princeton High School’s theater department will be “Night of the Living Dead” featuring new stage combat choreography and an enclosed set built by theater tech students.

Performances will be Oct. 24-26 in the PHS auditorium with the Thursday and Friday showings at 6 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. followed by an evening show at 6.

Theater directors debated between “Night of the Living Dead” or “Sleepy Hollow,” and director Alexa Buck said they chose the former because it goes well with Halloween.

“We were hoping that would help with the scare factor and get people out to come see us,” she said. “It is also a boy-heavy show, which we haven’t done in a while.”

The theater department typically uses the fall semester to get the attention of students outside of the production class to see if they would like to audition for the play.

“In movies and TV shows, plays are really fun, and they only show the fun aspects of it,” Buck said. “They don’t see the super hard work and dedication that all of our students, all of our technicians, all of our actors put in every single day after school and on the weekends to try to make everything happen. This gives them a little taste of what it’s like to be in an actual program.”

The Princeton Herald has partnered with Princeton High School to feature articles written by students in the advanced journalism class.

By Tessa Barsi | PHS Journalism Student

To read the full story and support continued community news coverage, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!