Year brings growth, new administration

Rampant growth continued to batter Princeton’s infrastructure during 2024 as city leaders attempted to curb and refine development.

By the time the U.S. Census Bureau reported in May that Princeton was the third-fastest-growing city by percentage, a new administrative team in the Municipal Center was already grappling with ways to cope and the Princeton City Council later imposed a 120-day moratorium on new residential construction.

The Census Bureau estimated Princeton grew by 22.3% between July 2022 and July 2023 for a total population of 28,027. But, by October of this year, the city estimated the total had topped 41,000.

To help manage the growth, the Princeton City Council voted unanimously in January to hire Mike Mashburn to succeed City Manager Derek Borg, who resigned in October 2023.

Mashburn had been with Farmers Branch since 2018, serving as deputy city manager since 2022.

He assembled a team including Assistant City Manager Allison Cook, Deputy City Manager John Land, Director of Marketing and Communications Erin Mudie, Finance Director Sophie Packard, Community Events Manager Meagan Petter-Bernard and Jim Wehmeier as chief executive officer of the Princeton Economic Development and Community Development Corporations.

Cook had been director of economic development and planning for Farmers Branch and Land was hired as a contractor after leaving positions of deputy city manager and interim city manager in Farmers Branch.

Before that, Land was president and CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, vice president of community development with the Midland Chamber of Commerce and president/CEO of the Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce.

Mudie had been managing director of marketing and communications and public information/engagement officer with the town of Little Elm, Packard had been an audit manager with an accounting firm, Petter-Bernard had served as assistant manager of parks and recreation in Farmers Branch and Wehmeier has been director of economic development for the city of Ennis.

In March, councilmembers and city administrators held a two-day strategic retreat at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The $23,000 cost was underwritten by companies doing business with the city.

Items on the agenda included upgrading the city’s Comprehensive Plan and in November, Cook presented development guidelines aimed at creating vibrant, high-quality neighborhoods. The guidelines emphasized the need for larger residential lots and more open space.

Then, to slow the pace of development, council enacted a temporary four-month halt on all new, expanded or modified residential property development within the city limits and the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.

The 120-day moratorium began in September and could be extended. It does not apply to ongoing projects, grandfathered projects with vested rights and executed development agreements.

City officials said the ban would help address the increasing pressures on Princeton’s public facilities from the rapid and unprecedented growth.

City infrastructure — streets, water, sewer, and storm drainage systems – were operating near, at, or beyond capacity. And Police Chief James Waters said the city should have 33 additional officers to serve even the current population.

“We are not trying to halt progress,” the moratorium ordinance said. “We are simply ensuring that future development is responsible and does not compromise the services our residents depend on.”

The city budget includes millions of dollars to improve roadways, but gridlock on Princeton’s main artery, U.S. Highway 380, remained a problem the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) was working to solve.

TxDOT began widening the highway by adding fifth and sixth lanes from Airport Road in McKinney to County Road 458 (Boorman Lane) and planned a 12-mile bypass north of the city.

That project, which would include eight to 10 main lanes, was awaiting $979.2 million in funding and was not expected to be bid until 2027.

Also in 2027, TxDOT planned to solicit bids for widening FM 982 from a two-lane undivided roadway to a divided four-to-six lane roadway from U.S. 380 to FM 546.

Another issue involving U.S. 380 was the unfinished Princeton Luxury Apartments just east of Walmart. The project began with rezoning in 2015, construction starting in February 2022 and a complete halt to work in May 2023.

Contractors filed $6.8 million in liens against the owner and the site sat vacant until August of this year when the council, sitting as the Housing Standards Commission, issued an order requiring demolition of three buildings and completion by February 2026 of the entire project: 300 apartments in 12 buildings and a clubhouse.

Work resumed and the lender scheduled a foreclosure sale in November that was blocked by a court order as the owner negotiated with potential buyers.

Meanwhile, mold remediation, framing and other work continued.

Another construction project began in 2024, as the city agreed to spend up to $500,000 to repair and upgrade the Steve & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, a former church, that was closed in March.

Also in August, councilmembers approved a preliminary plat for a large retail and restaurant complex on 91 acres northwest of U.S. 380 and Beauchamp Boulevard.

Princeton Town Center was to be anchored by a Market Street grocery and Lowe’s Home Improvement Center with the first phase of construction expected to begin soon.

In October, council amended zoning to allow retailers like Walmart to deliver goods by drone. Walmart contracts with three different drone delivery vendors and would use Zipline of California for Princeton customers.

The city’s financial stature received two accoladed in 2024. In September, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings upgraded the city’s certificates of obligation and general obligation (GO) bond ratings from “AA-“ to “AA” and has assessed the city’s financial outlook as “stable.” In July, Fitch Ratings upgraded Princeton’s Issuer Default Rating and General Obligation bonds to “AA+” from “AA-”.

S&P said the new “AA” rating reflects Princeton’s enhanced financial standing, driven by the rapid expansion of its tax base, consistent operating performance and solid reserves.

Fitch said its upgrade reflects Princeton’s solid financial health, marked by ample budgetary flexibility and robust financial resilience, alongside mixed demographic and economic metrics.

