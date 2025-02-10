Deputy city manager resigns

After a year on the job, Deputy City Manager John Land has tendered his resignation.

He was hired last February as a contract employee through his consulting company, North Shore Solutions of Scroggins, Texas.

“I submitted my 30-day written notice of termination on Feb. 7,” Land said today. “My time in Princeton has been incredibly rewarding, and I will always treasure the memories and accomplishments we’ve shared.”

Land spent nearly 14 years with the city of Farmers Branch before joining the Princeton city administration.

Previously, he served more than 14 years as president and CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, vice president of community development with the Midland Chamber of Commerce and president/CEO of the Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

At the time his contract was amended in December, his key achievements were cited as facilitating the city’s first strategic planning retreat, helping to establish the city’s core values and guiding the strategic plan.

He was also credited with providing background and guidance on the moratorium on new residential construction adopted for 120 days in September and renewed last month for 180 days.

His first contract, approved at the Feb. 26, 2024, council meeting, provided for Land to receive a monthly fee of $15,750 for up to 70 hours over approximately nine months and $225 per hour thereafter.

The contract was amended Dec. 9, 2024, to a 12-month term at $16,250 per month.



