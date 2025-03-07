Subscribe
NTIF - RH

Powerlifters qualify for state

by | Mar 7, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Kiana Lugo won the regional championship in the 198-pound weight class division. She lifted a total of 1,070 pounds. Lugo also became the regional meet record holder in the squat with a lift of 470 pounds. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton advanced four Lady Panthers to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet, set for Wednesday, March 12, at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Kiana Lugo had a performance for the record books at the THSWPA Region 6 Class 6A championships, held at Prosper High School. 

Lugo not only finished as the regional champion in the 198-pound weight class division after she lifted a total of 1,070 pounds but is now the regional record holder in the squat after she recorded a lift of 470 pounds. 

Olga Sauceda will join Lugo in Edinburg after Sauceda earned an at-large qualification. Sauceda is one of three lifters in the 114-pound weight class to earn an at-large state berth. She finished in third place with a total weight of 680 pounds. 

Aubrey Arredondo earned an at-large state berth of her own as she took third place in the 105-pound weight class division, lifting 655 pounds between the squat (250), bench press (130) and dead lift (275).

Melanie Soto qualified for state after she earned third place in the 123-pound weight division with a total weight lifted of 725 pounds.

Astryd Espinoza is a state alternate at 123 pounds.

Lugo and Arredondo are returning state qualifiers for Princeton. Lugo will look to build on a fifth-place finish from a year ago.

“These girls do powerlifting all year long, so their work ethic is second to none,” said David Pasternak, Princeton head coach. “They all wanted to get here, and they did. 

“Olga and Aubrey are lifting in a lighter weight class this year and have gotten stronger. Kiana is our team captain. At the end of last year, she told me she was going break records and win the state championship, and she is on track to do it. I’m so proud of all my girls this year. We have an outstanding young group coming up, too.”

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Most students receive measles vaccine

Most students receive measles vaccine

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 94.35% of Texas kindergarteners were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as of the 2023-24 school year, with 93.31% of Collin County kids having received the vaccines. As of Monday, March 3, the...

read more
Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

Demonstrators wave Ukrainian and American flags during a protest outside Rep. Keith Self’s town hall meeting at Collin College Wylie campus Saturday, March 1. Bob Wieland/C&S Media About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a town...

read more
Hearing set for emergency district

Hearing set for emergency district

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

The Collin County Commissioners Court has scheduled a public hearing on a petition to create an emergency services district to provide fire and emergency medical service to the 60,000 county residents who don’t live in cities.  Since October 2013, the county has...

read more
Congressman faces Trump and DOGE critics

Congressman faces Trump and DOGE critics

Mar 1, 2025 | ,

About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a town hall in the Collin College Conference Center in Wylie.“Do your job!” chanted the crowd carrying signs including “Dump Musk,” Russia is Not Our Ally,” “Bullying Ukraine is UnAmerican,”...

read more
Water district plans maintenance

Water district plans maintenance

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) announced it will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in its water treatment process from Mar. 3 to 31, 2025. The annual change, a routine maintenance procedure, is essential for maintaining water quality and...

read more
Collin College election is May 3

Collin College election is May 3

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

Two members of the Collin College Board of Trustees have decided not to run in the Saturday, May 3, general election.  Place 4 Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano, elected in 2019, did not file for re-election and longtime Trustee Stacy Anne Arias withdrew from the...

read more
CommonGood Medical clinic expands

CommonGood Medical clinic expands

Feb 27, 2025 | , ,

Dr. Steve Twyman, founder and CEO of CommonGood Medical, shared the nonprofit’s mission and vision for the satellite clinic at last week’s ribbon cutting ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Farmersville. Sonia Duggan/C&S Media A new nonprofit medical...

read more
Council considers forensic financial audit

Council considers forensic financial audit

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

The Princeton City Council has temporarily tabled consideration of a forensic audit of city finances but reconsidered a previous denial of a waiver of the moratorium on new residential housing. In addition, City Manager Mike Mashburn and city department heads...

read more
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love