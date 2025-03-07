Powerlifters qualify for state

Kiana Lugo won the regional championship in the 198-pound weight class division. She lifted a total of 1,070 pounds. Lugo also became the regional meet record holder in the squat with a lift of 470 pounds. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton advanced four Lady Panthers to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet, set for Wednesday, March 12, at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Kiana Lugo had a performance for the record books at the THSWPA Region 6 Class 6A championships, held at Prosper High School.

Lugo not only finished as the regional champion in the 198-pound weight class division after she lifted a total of 1,070 pounds but is now the regional record holder in the squat after she recorded a lift of 470 pounds.

Olga Sauceda will join Lugo in Edinburg after Sauceda earned an at-large qualification. Sauceda is one of three lifters in the 114-pound weight class to earn an at-large state berth. She finished in third place with a total weight of 680 pounds.

Aubrey Arredondo earned an at-large state berth of her own as she took third place in the 105-pound weight class division, lifting 655 pounds between the squat (250), bench press (130) and dead lift (275).

Melanie Soto qualified for state after she earned third place in the 123-pound weight division with a total weight lifted of 725 pounds.

Astryd Espinoza is a state alternate at 123 pounds.

Lugo and Arredondo are returning state qualifiers for Princeton. Lugo will look to build on a fifth-place finish from a year ago.

“These girls do powerlifting all year long, so their work ethic is second to none,” said David Pasternak, Princeton head coach. “They all wanted to get here, and they did.

“Olga and Aubrey are lifting in a lighter weight class this year and have gotten stronger. Kiana is our team captain. At the end of last year, she told me she was going break records and win the state championship, and she is on track to do it. I’m so proud of all my girls this year. We have an outstanding young group coming up, too.”