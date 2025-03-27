PISD enrollment outpaces projections

Princeton High School’s Emma Parker and Tyler Phillips won the UIL Class 6A state championship in CX Debate by beating the team from College Park High School in The Woodlands, 2-1. CX Debate is also known as cross examination or policy debate. Courtesy photo

Princeton City Council’s decision to suspend new single-family and apartment construction has had “zero impact” on the growth in student enrollment in the Princeton Independent School District, trustees learned Monday night.

Princeton ISD enrollment continues to exceed district projections, according to Phil Anthony, executive director of operations, who made a brief presentation to trustees at the Monday, March 24, regular school board meeting.

PISD expects to enroll 11,297 students in all grades in the 2025-26 school year, trustees learned. They also learned that the district projects an enrollment of 25,000 students by the end of the next decade.

The district’s enrollment growth in its current model exceeds the previous projection by 3,200 students, with Anthony telling trustees the City Council’s decision to place a building moratorium on residences has “produced zero slowdown in student growth.”

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By John Kanelis |[email protected]