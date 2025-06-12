Forensic audit of Community Center approved

The Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC), which owns the Steven & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, has approved a forensic audit of costs associated with renovating the former Methodist Church from 2015 to 2022.

The PCDC bought the building at 416 N. 4th St. and the entire city block for $137,696 in 2015, and in 2019 approved a construction budget of $1,245,000. Work began in 2020, including interior demolition, foundation work, framing and windows.

It was dedicated Aug. 2, 2022, and then closed in March of last year until additional repairs could be done.

The PCDC capped the repairs at $500,000 and the most recent cost estimate, including a change order for framing costs, is $344,381. Work is expected to be completed in a few weeks.

The Princeton City Council voted March 10 to issue a request for qualifications for auditors to review expenditures for the project.

The PCDC considered an audit at its Tuesday, June 3, meeting. Commenting at the start of the meeting, Ken Seligman told the board.

“There’s been very high level of interest in this project for a long time since so much money was spent on it.”

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]