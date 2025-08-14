Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

When it’s time to go home

by | Aug 14, 2025 | Opinion

Columnist John Moore snapped this photo of his back pasture. A place now calls home, and wishes he’d called home it sooner. Photo: John Moore

I grew up in the far southwest corner of Arkansas. Nature drove the speed of life, and the towns breathed at an unhurried pace. Even now when I return there, the clock seems to slow and things just don’t move as fast.

The countryside in between each community was stitched together by gravel roads, fields, and family ties. You could drive for miles without seeing anyone, but when you did they weren’t a stranger.

For all who grew up in a similar setting, places like my hometown of Ashdown seemed like the really, big city. Which is funny, because Ashdown was only 3,000 people (it basically still is 3,000 people).

When you grow up in the country, it never washes off of you. But for a while I tried to wash it off, and actually thought I had.

Mom’s family lived near Fomby and Red Bluff. Places so small that if someone knows where they are, you know they’re from there. Dad’s folks were from Foreman, where the preaching was loud and regular, and the smoke from the forges meant business was booming.

My mother’s father was a practical man. During the Great Depression, he was one of the few in the area who owned a truck, and that meant he had a way to earn money. He delivered ice to people’s homes, hauling the right size block into the house and into their icebox, which was what people used to preserve their food before electricity.

Dad’s father and grandfather were blacksmiths. They didn’t just repair things, they created them. People didn’t have enough money to buy what they needed, so the blacksmith made their plow shears, repaired their rakes and shovels, and fixed their wagons.

I was cut from the cloth of hard-working, self-reliant people who made their living with their hands and their wits. And yet, when I was young, I wanted something entirely different.

The country felt small to me. Confining.

I wanted the bustle, the lights, and the sense that things were happening. I wanted the big city.

So, at 18, I left.

I packed up and walked into the noise and rush of urban life, staying there for years; chasing great opportunities and experiences. I built a life in the middle of all that motion. For a long time, I thought that was what I wanted, and in some ways, it was. There’s a thrill to the city, a constant sense of being part of something larger.

But I never stopped thinking about the country. I’d remember the way the air smells after a rain when it’s heavy with the scent of pine. I’d picture a hayfield turning gold in the evening light, or the slow way a summer day stretches out when you’re a child with nothing but time.

The older I got, the more those thoughts turned into a pull.

I asked my wife to find us a, “House on 10 acres, at the end of a dead-end road, in the middle of nowhere.” A tall order, but she eventually found it. Exactly what I had requested.

We sold our city place and moved. And something happened in the process. We both felt ourselves returning to who we really were. Who we had been all along.

There’s a calm to the country that’s impossible to fake. You can feel it in the mornings when the mist hangs low over the pasture, and the only sound is nature. You can see it in the evenings when the sky turns to orange, red, and sometimes purple, before it fades into the kind of dark you can only find far from city lights. A sky of stars, painted by God’s own hand.

The country doesn’t just give you quiet; it gives you space—to think, to work, to breathe. The city taught me a lot about drive and ambition, about seizing opportunities. But the country taught me about roots. My roots. My people’s roots. The roots the Good Lord planted before I was.

It gave me back a connection to the people who came before me—my grandfather with his ice truck, my other grandfather and great-grandfather with their anvils and forges.

In the end, it’s all of our combined experiences that bring clarity, but it’s home – our true home – that bring peace.

When home calls, you can only ignore it for so long before you find yourself packing up and heading back.

And the sooner you go home, the longer you can enjoy where you were always meant to be.

Enjoying this column? Want to read more like this? Support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By John Moore | TheCountryWriter.com

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

Collin Fall 2025

Related News

GOP legislators unveil redistricting map as Dems flee

GOP legislators unveil redistricting map as Dems flee

Aug 7, 2025 |

Texas Democrats left the state Sunday in hopes of derailing a mid-decade redistricting plan. State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, announced the Democrats had left the state to break the quorum and stymie a vote in that chamber. “This is not a decision we make lightly, but...

read more
All Y’all

All Y’all

Jul 31, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore grew up in Little River County, Arkansas. Where they still say, “y’all.” Photo: John Moore According to Merriam-Webster, a colloquialism is “a local or regional dialect expression.” Another definition? Language that’s “unacceptably informal.” I’ve...

read more
Just peachy

Just peachy

Jul 24, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore recently pulled over to buy fruit from a roadside stand. It reminded him of home. Courtesy John Moore There’s a rhythm to the seasons that you can feel in your bones when you grow up in a place like southwest Arkansas. Long before supermarkets...

read more
A bit wordy

A bit wordy

Jul 17, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore doesn’t recall ever seeing gloves in a glove box. Photo John Moore  English is a language full of leftovers. It’s like the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. Filled with things we just can’t seem to toss out. The difference of course is that at...

read more
True Grits

True Grits

Jul 10, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore loves grits. Real grits, that is. Folks who aren’t from the South invariably aren’t familiar with grits. When they come for a visit, they often twist their eyebrows into a John Belushi-type look after they spot them on their breakfast plate. I...

read more
Double time

Double time

Jul 3, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore is on a mission to save old timepieces. He needs your help. Photo: John Moore My friend runs a precious metals shop, selling mostly gold and silver. I was there to discuss those very things when a pocket watch caught my eye. An Elgin. My buddy...

read more
Abbott vetoes THC ban, calls special session

Abbott vetoes THC ban, calls special session

Jun 26, 2025 |

Gov. Greg Abbott just before the midnight deadline Sunday vetoed a bill on THC products and said he would call a special legislative session to regulate products containing the substance. The veto angered the bill’s chief champion, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Abbott’s...

read more
Clutching the past

Clutching the past

Jun 19, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore learned to drive on a stick shift. He still uses a clutch to operate his tractor. Courtesy John Moore One of the necessities of my youth is now one of your best bets to prevent vehicle theft: a stick shift. I watch a lot of YouTube, and...

read more
Polished

Polished

Jun 12, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore still shines his own shoes. As long as he can find the polish to buy. Photo: John Moore In some cultures, people wash the feet of guests who arrive at their home. At my parents’ house, I didn’t wash the feet of guests, but I did offer to shine...

read more
The chain gang

The chain gang

Jun 5, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore misses the old chain stores, one of which, Gibson’s, still exists in Kerrville, Texas. Photo John Moore Online shopping has turned us into couch potatoes who buy more than we ever used to. Adding items to an imaginary cart and clicking, “Buy Now,”...

read more
Photos online
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love