Itsy, bitsy spiderweb dessert

Spooky Spiderweb

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup butter

• 8 cups mini marshmallows, divided

• 1 tbsp vanilla extract 9 cups popcorn, divided

• 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided

• Black string licorice

• Candy Eyes

• Line round pizza pan with parchment paper; set aside. Melt butter in large saucepan set over low heat; stir in 5 cups marshmallows, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until completely melted. Stir in vanilla. Remove from heat. Immediately stir in 8 cups popcorn until coated. Spread onto prepared pizza pan into irregular round shape, about 1-inch thick, to resemble spider web. Refrigerate for about 15 minutes or until firm.

• Meanwhile, in microwave, melt remaining marshmallows for about 20 seconds or until melted. Using spatula, string strands of melted marshmallow over popcorn spiderweb to create cobweb effect.

• In heatproof bowl set over saucepan of hot, not boiling, water, melt 3/4 cup of the chocolate chips; let cool slightly. Pour chocolate over remaining popcorn in large bowl, folding gently to coat. Spread mixture on waxed paper–lined baking sheet, separating into 8 small clusters. Affix 2 candy eyes on each popcorn cluster. Refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes or until set.

• Melt remaining chocolate chips. Cut licorice into 1-inch lengths. Use small spoon, dab circles of chocolate onto spider web. Affix chocolate-coated popcorn onto chocolate circles. Affix licorice lengths to chocolate popcorn clusters to resemble spider legs.

• Refrigerate for 15 minutes or until set. To serve, cut into smaller pieces.

Recipe courtesy of the Popcorn Board

