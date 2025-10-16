Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Itsy, bitsy spiderweb dessert

by | Oct 16, 2025 | Life & Style

Spooky Spiderweb

Ingredients

•       1/4 cup butter

•       8 cups mini marshmallows, divided

•       1 tbsp vanilla extract 9 cups popcorn, divided 

•       1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided 

•       Black string licorice 

•               Candy Eyes

• Line round pizza pan with parchment paper; set aside. Melt butter in large saucepan set over low heat; stir in 5 cups marshmallows, stirring constantly, for 3 to 4 minutes or until completely melted. Stir in vanilla. Remove from heat. Immediately stir in 8 cups popcorn until coated. Spread onto prepared pizza pan into irregular round shape, about 1-inch thick, to resemble spider web. Refrigerate for about 15 minutes or until firm. 

• Meanwhile, in microwave, melt remaining marshmallows for about 20 seconds or until melted. Using spatula, string strands of melted marshmallow over popcorn spiderweb to create cobweb effect.

• In heatproof bowl set over saucepan of hot, not boiling, water, melt 3/4 cup of the chocolate chips; let cool slightly. Pour chocolate over remaining popcorn in large bowl, folding gently to coat. Spread mixture on waxed paper–lined baking sheet, separating into 8 small clusters. Affix 2 candy eyes on each popcorn cluster. Refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes or until set.

• Melt remaining chocolate chips. Cut licorice into 1-inch lengths. Use small spoon, dab circles of chocolate onto spider web. Affix chocolate-coated popcorn onto chocolate circles. Affix licorice lengths to chocolate popcorn clusters to resemble spider legs. 

• Refrigerate for 15 minutes or until set. To serve, cut into smaller pieces. 

Recipe courtesy of the Popcorn Board

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

Spooky and fun: Halloween crafts kids will love

Spooky and fun: Halloween crafts kids will love

Oct 9, 2025 |

Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy. For kids, it’s also a chance to get creative, let their imaginations run wild, and make something fun with their own hands. Parents and teachers know that holiday crafts do more than keep little hands busy—they help kids...

read more
Ghostly getaways for the spirited traveler

Ghostly getaways for the spirited traveler

Oct 2, 2025 |

Casa Loma, Toronto, Canada, Courtesy Hector Vasquez People love to explore the uncanny and unexplained as Halloween draws near. One way to do so is by visiting some of the purportedly haunted places around the world that also happen to be spectacularly beautiful. Not...

read more
Aw, nuts: the pecan harvest is about to begin

Aw, nuts: the pecan harvest is about to begin

Sep 25, 2025 |

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension pecan specialist Monte Nesbitt plucks a perfectly ripe nut from a pecan tree. Photo Courtesy Laura McKenzie, Texas A&M AgriLife Harvest is starting for the 2025 Texas pecan crop with experts expecting an average yield. “This year...

read more
State Fair of Texas prepares for 24-day run

State Fair of Texas prepares for 24-day run

Sep 18, 2025 |

The State Fair of Texas Midway beckons with all of its sights, smells, sounds and thrills. Photo courtesy Kevin Brown/State Fair of Texas® The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas’ Fair Park this fall with 24 days of entertainment, agriculture, and community...

read more
Equestrian drill team celebrates 20 years

Equestrian drill team celebrates 20 years

Sep 4, 2025 |

The Wranglers Equestrian Drill team performs 10-12 times per year, including some rodeos, along with competitions, the Fort Work Stock Show and more. The team is coached by April Evans, left, of Lucas. Courtesy photo When the lights come up and the announcer’s voice...

read more
Canadian Rockies by rail

Canadian Rockies by rail

Aug 21, 2025 |

Scenic views abound as you travel through the Canadian Rockies by rail. Traveling used to be such a formal event. In the golden age of rail, gentlemen wore fresh-pressed suits and ladies tied silk scarves neatly under their chins as they bought tickets to faraway...

read more
Wylie Community Band keeps the beat

Wylie Community Band keeps the beat

Aug 14, 2025 |

Each March, the Wylie Community Band takes the stage at Meyerson Symphony Center to perform their own concert, continuing a local tradition alongside separate performances by Wylie ISD school bands at the same venue. Now in its ninth year, the Wylie Community Band...

read more
Tour America’s iconic lighthouses this summer

Tour America’s iconic lighthouses this summer

Jul 24, 2025 |

St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum These iconic structures, built as early as 1716, provide a beacon of light and guidance to mariners to protect them from jagged coastlines and to help them follow shipping routes. With more than 1,000 lighthouses...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love