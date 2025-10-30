Collin County hosts Outer Loop roject meeting

Courtesy image

Collin County officials are inviting residents to attend a public meeting to review and comment on plans for the southeast segment of the Collin County Outer Loop, a proposed 55-mile transportation corridor designed to connect the Denton/Collin County line to the Rockwall/Collin County line.

The in-person meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, at Community High School, 440 N. FM 1138 in Nevada. The session will be held in the school cafeteria, with entrance on the east side of the building.

The meeting will present a preferred alignment for the southeast segment of the Outer Loop and invite public feedback on a conceptual schematic design. County representatives and project consultants will be available to provide information and answer questions about the proposed improvements.

A virtual option will also be available beginning Nov. 18 at www.CCOL-SE.com, where meeting materials will remain posted through Dec. 9. The online format is not a live event, allowing residents to review information and submit comments at their convenience.

The Collin County Outer Loop is intended to improve north-south connectivity, reduce congestion and enhance safety in one of the fastest-growing regions of North Texas. County planners say the project will address current and anticipated population growth in southeastern Collin County by providing an additional mobility corridor for regional traffic.

Residents are encouraged to submit comments on the proposed design by Dec. 9 through the project website or by contacting the study team at [email protected].

Individuals needing special communication or accommodation assistance are asked to contact the project team no later than Nov. 11.

For more information or to sign up for email updates, visit www.CCOL-SE.com.

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.