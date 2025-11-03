PISD staffers fired after party

The Princeton Independent School District has announced the dismissal of two staff members following reports they had attended a party in May at which underage PISD students were allegedly drinking alcohol.

“This conduct directly violates the Educator Code of Ethics, therefore, the individuals were terminated within 24 hours of the initial report” received Oct. 28, the district said in a letter to staff, parents and guardians of students.

The district said the staff members were paraprofessionals and not teachers. According to the district’s website, one was a secretary to a counselor at Princeton Senior High School and the other was assigned to the life skills classroom at Lacy Elementary.

“The district does not tolerate misconduct from employees,” the notice said. “As a reminder, if you or your students become aware of misconduct, please notify the appropriate campus or district administrator immediately. The district takes all allegations seriously.

PISD said the parents of former students involved have been notified.

“In addition, required reports to regulatory agencies, including the State Board of Educator Certification and the Princeton Police Department, have been completed in a timely manner,” the district said. “The district will continue to cooperate with all investigating agencies.

The police department said an investigation was ongoing and no details would be released.

For more on this story, see the Nov. 6, 2025, print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.