Princeton resident puts drama talents to use in plays

Rockey Carter is like any other Princeton resident – he and his wife Barbara love to kick back on the lawn chairs of their white-washed front porch and enjoy the peace and harmony of small town life.

He houses a blended family of seven children with three at Princeton High, one in college and the rest coming out of Harper Elementary.

But just a few weeks ago amidst the clamor of noise-makers and hand-clapping, Rockey took a bow onstage as director of his synagogue’s annual play based on the story of Biblical Esther – “Purim,” the Jewish holiday is called. He plans to direct an upcoming production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” this fall.

By Sarah Alerasoul • Special Contributor • news@princetonherald.com

