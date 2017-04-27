Vietnam exhibit coming to Collin County in May

The half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial known as the Moving Wall will arrive in Sachse next month.

The Wall is scheduled for arrival May 24. Setup will take 2-3 hours the following day with a soft opening planned May 25. The official opening will be on Friday, May 26 with a special Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29 at 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Sachse Historical Society, the Wall will be on display for viewing at the Sachse Municipal Complex.

Co-Chairman of the Moving Wall Committee Brett Franks said, “I am proud to be co-chair for the traveling Vietnam Veteran Wall visiting Sachse this Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “We are making the Wall the center point of our Memorial Day program this year.”

By Patty Montagno • Staff Writer • news@princetonherald.com

For the complete story see the April 27 edition of The Princeton Herald or click here to view the e-Edition.